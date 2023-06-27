SGPC rejected Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) rejected the Punjab assembly’s Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023 on Monday, calling it “unconstitutional” and calling for robust opposition at all levels.

The SGPC resolution warned that a front will be opened against the Punjab government’s “anti-Sikh decision.” In presenting the resolution, SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami stated that only with the SGPC’s recommendations can the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925 be amended.

He stated that modifications to the Sikh Gurdwaras Act require the consent of two-thirds of the members of the SGPC’s General House, referring to a contract between Akali leaders and former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1959 and Section 72 of the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966.

Dhami assailed Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accusing him of intervening in SGPC matters and attempting to execute AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s anti-Sikh mentality with the goal of “capturing” the SGPC. “The chief minister says what (AAP national convener Kejriwal) asks him to say,” he remarked. It is not happening in this manner. It’s a conspiracy.” The bill’s goal was to provide free telecasts of Gurbani from the Golden Temple. The SGPC has been resisting the bill, stating that only Parliament may change the Sikh Gurdwaras Act of 1925.