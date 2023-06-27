Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty settle higher

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmark indices settled higher today. BSE Sensex ended at 63,416.03, up 446.03 points or 0.71%. NSE Nifty settled at 18,817.40, higher by126.20 points or 0.68%. About 1,965 shares advanced, 1,420 shares declined, and 138 shares remained unchanged.

The Nifty Financial Services index hit its all-time high level. Banking and realty sector also ended higher. The Nifty Bank and PSU Bank indices closed over 1% higher while the Nifty FMCG index lost 0.07%. The Nifty Midcap 100 closed 0.50% higher and Nifty Smallcap ended 0.60% higher.

Also Read: 12-hour super sale with up to 90% discount on 100 brands announced in Dubai

Top gainers in the market were SBI, SBI Life, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Kotak Bank, Apollo Hospital, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC, HDFC Life, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. Top losers in the market were Cipla, Britannia, Tata Consumer Products, Adani Ports and UPL.