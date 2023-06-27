The iconic Three Springs Ranch famous for the remarkable dinosaur bones discovered sold for $14 million

The renowned Three Springs Ranch, located in Colorado and famous for its remarkable dinosaur fossils discovered by a young girl, has been sold for an astonishing $14 million to a consortium of buyers, including two businessmen from Pennsylvania.

According to the Daily Mail, this sale, which was finalized earlier this month, not only marked the end of the ranch’s ownership by a New Orleans estate that lasted for over 50 years but also signaled the beginning of a new era in its rich history.

The ranch, spanning around 110,000 acres, with 20,000 acres designated as deeded land and the remainder available for cattle grazing, caught the attention of home developer Chris Kaclik and his partner. The new owners have committed to maintaining the ranch’s function as a working ranch, with a focus on raising Angus and Wagyu beef as well as horses. They also intend to preserve the natural state of the land, which includes elk and deer hunting opportunities, and are open to potential future archaeological excavations.

The story of Three Springs Ranch dates back to 1979 when a 12-year-old amateur paleontologist named India Wood made a groundbreaking discovery on the property, as reported by the Wall Street Journal. Wood unearthed the remains of an Allosaurus, gaining national attention, and subsequently donated the fossils to the Denver Museum of Nature and Science. This discovery not only highlighted the ranch’s importance in paleontological history but also led to Wood’s memoir recounting her extraordinary journey.

Under the previous ownership of the New Orleans estate, led by Jack Foster, Three Springs Ranch remained largely undeveloped, with only a few scattered structures across the vast landscape. Now, with Kaclik and his partner taking the reins, the ranch’s legacy will be revitalized. Kaclik, in partnership with Rod Holland, owner of a Pittsburgh-based steel distributor, mentioned that investing in ranching operations offered both financial promise and a secure capital haven.

Beyond its financial value, Three Springs Ranch holds appeal as a place where families can create enduring memories and establish a lasting legacy. Jim Taylor, a broker and partner at Hall and Hall, highlighted the surge in ranch sales, particularly during the pandemic, as families sought out such enduring spaces.

The significance of Three Springs Ranch is further elevated by India Wood’s tale of relentless pursuit in paleontological discoveries. Wood’s memoir unveils the challenges she faced, including an initially unsupportive mentor and limited resources. However, her determination and passion led her to uncover bone after bone, eventually revealing an impressive Allosaurus skeleton. Through a partnership with the Denver Museum of Science, the remaining bones were excavated and the fully restored Allosaurus, named Alice, proudly stands today alongside a plaque commemorating Wood’s remarkable journey.

While Wood eventually shifted away from paleontology due to personal circumstances, her unwavering spirit and accomplishments continue to inspire. Three Springs Ranch, with its rich history and breathtaking landscapes, has found new stewards who aim to honor its past while embarking on their own ventures. As the ranch embarks on this new chapter, it serves as a testament to the enduring allure of the natural world and the extraordinary stories that emerge from its depths.