This city to host FIFA Club World Cup 2023

Jeddah: Jeddah in Saudi Arabia will host the FIFA Club World Cup 2023. The Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) and the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) announced this.

The tournament will be held from December 12 to 22 this year. The tournament will be played in the King Abdullah Sport City Stadium and Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium. They hold about 62,000 and 27,000 spectators, respectively.

7 teams will take part in the competition. They are the following:

Al Ahly (2022/23 CAF Champions League winners)

Al Ittihad (AFC, host)

Auckland City (2023 OFC Champions League winners)

Club Léon (2023 CONCACAF Champions League winners)

Manchester City (2022/23 UEFA Champions League winners)

Urawa Red Diamonds (2022 AFC Champions League winners)

TBD (2023 CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores winners)