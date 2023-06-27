Thrashed BMC official over illegal demolition, Anil Parab among UBT’s Sena workers booked

After allegedly assaulting a BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) official, four Shiv Sena (UBT) members were arrested and approximately 25 others, including Anil Parab, were charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Details indicate that the BMC officer was beaten after he destroyed an illegal shakha office in Bandra East’s Nirmal Nagar on June 22. According to the Mumbai Police, those arrested were Sada Parab, Haji Alim, Uday Dalvi, and Santosh Kadam.

Shiv Sainiks, who were joined by Anil Parab, asserted that the building and a picture of the late Balasaheb Thackeray were destroyed despite numerous requests from the staff to allow them to take down the posters from the office before it was destroyed.

After the Sena (UBT) workers entered the BMC ward office in Bandra East and assaulted the officer, the dispute turned violent. Chaos could be seen at the BMC headquarters in a video posted by the news agency ANI. According to reports, Parab and other employees asked for the officer in question’s handover before beating him.