UAE based airline announces 20% discount on tickets

Abu Dhabi: Low-budget air carrier based in Abu Dhabi, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has announced discount on flight tickets. The airline informed that passengers can get 20% discount on selected flights from and to Abu Dhabi. The promotion applies to bookings made on June 26 (00:01 – 23:59 GST) and with travel dates available until September 30.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has announced a new flight service to Egypt. The air carrier will operate flights to Sphinx International Airport in Cairo, Egypt. The new flights will begin on November 1, 2023. The flights from Abu Dhabi and Cairo will operate on Wednesday and Sunday. Tickets are on sale at wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app with fares starting at Dh279.

Earlier the air carrier announced fliths to Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan. It will also resume operations to Larnaca, Santorini and Sohag in Egypt. The air carrier will also increase frequency of flights to Tirana, Yerevan, Baku, Alexandria, Kutaisi, Athens, Almaty, Astana, Sarajevo, Ankara, Tashkent and Samarkand. The airline also added its 10th aircraft to the fleet.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi provides cost-effective travel options to Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Ankara (Turkey), Aqaba (Jordan), Athens (Greece), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Cairo (Egypt) and Dammam (Saudi Arabia). As well as routes to Kuwait City (Kuwait), Kutaisi (Georgia), Larnaca (Cyprus), Manama (Bahrain), Male (Maldives), Madinah (Saudi Arabia), Muscat (Oman), Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan), Salalah (Oman), Santorini (Greece), Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Tel-Aviv (Israel), Tirana (Albania) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.