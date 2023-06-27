Unidentified terrorist killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district

According to the police, an encounter took place in the early hours of Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district, resulting in the killing of an unidentified terrorist and the injury of a policeman.

The police stated that the identity and affiliation of the slain terrorist were being determined, and they recovered incriminating materials such as weapons and ammunition from him.

The encounter started in Hoowra village of Kulgam district.

The Kashmir Police Zone tweeted an update, informing that the encounter had begun in Hoowra village and that one JKP personnel had been injured. They mentioned that the operation was ongoing, with further details to follow.

In a subsequent update, they confirmed the neutralization of one local terrorist and stated that his identification and affiliation were under investigation. They also reported the recovery of incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, with the search still ongoing.

Earlier on Friday, the police, in a joint operation with the Indian Army, successfully eliminated four terrorists in the Kala Jungle area of the Machhal sector in Jammu and Kashmir. The operation was hailed as a success in thwarting their infiltration attempt from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK).

The police, in an official statement, mentioned the recovery of significant quantities of drugs and ammunition from the slain terrorists. The recovered items included 9 AK series rifles, 14 AK magazines, 228 rounds of assorted ammunition, 3 pistols, and 55 suspected narcotic packets.

According to the statement, the Indian Army detected suspicious movement in the Kala Jungle area along the Line of Control in the Machhal Sector during the night of June 22/23. Ambush parties tracked the movement, and when the terrorists crossed the Line of Control from Pakistan around 0430 hours, they were engaged and neutralized.

Additionally, Anantnag Police arrested two terrorists associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and seized arms and ammunition in the Bijbhera area of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, as reported by officials.