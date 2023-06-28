Amit Malviya of BJP facing charges in connection with tweet on Rahul Gandhi

Amit Malviya, a senior in the BJP and its I-T chief, has had a FIR filed against him in Bengaluru. Malviya’s complaint was filed as a result of his tweet on Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Congress.

Malviya had posted on his social media account that ‘Rahul Gandhi is dangerous and playing an insidious game.’ Following the filing of a complaint by former Congress MLA Ramesh Babu, the FIR was opened.

Tejasvi Surya, a BJP leader and MP, responded to the development by claiming that the FIR was ‘politically motivated.’ ‘The FIR filed against Amit Malviya is politically motivated. Plain and simple. Case is registered under 153A and 505(2) of IPC for his alleged statement against Rahul Gandhi,’ said Surya wrote on his social media handle.

‘Both the above sections deals with promoting enmity between groups. So, what is Rahul Gandhi? An individual or a group or a class? We will challenge this in the court & ensure justice,’ he added.

Surya was responding to Priyank Kharge, a minister for the state of Karnataka, who claimed that the BJP has a history of ‘crying’ when confronted with the law.

‘Whenever BJP bears the burnt of law, they cry. They have a problem following the law of the land. I want to ask the BJP which part of the FIR has been filed with a mala fide intention. We have done it after taking legal opinion,’ the minister told news agency ANI.