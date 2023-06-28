Armed group in Mexico’s Chiapas state kidnaps 14 employees of the state’s security ministry

On Tuesday, an armed group in Mexico’s Chiapas state abducted 14 employees of the state’s security ministry, as reported by Reuters on Wednesday. In response, security forces initiated a search operation for the kidnapped individuals, all of whom were men. The incident occurred approximately 34.4 kilometers west of Tuxtla Gutierrez, the state capital of Chiapas, along the highway that connects it to the town of Ocozocoautla.

Videos circulating online, purportedly depicting the kidnapping, showed several vehicles on the highway with open doors while individuals in tactical gear aimed firearms at the occupants. The authenticity of these videos was under investigation.

According to a spokesperson from the security ministry, who spoke with Reuters, the abducted employees were not police officers but held administrative positions within the ministry. The spokesperson acknowledged that such an event was unprecedented and that authorities were investigating the motive behind the kidnapping.

Details regarding the incident are still forthcoming.

Ocozocoautla has recently experienced an increase in clashes between criminals and law enforcement agencies. As reported by AFP, the area serves as a transit zone for both migrants and drug trafficking activities.