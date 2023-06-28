Bihar education minister tweaks teacher recruitment policy to fill vacancies as applicants want rollback

Bihar’s teacher recruitment policy has been changed due to a lack of competent candidates in topics such as Science and English in the state, according to education minister Chandrashekhar, a day after the state permitted anyone to apply for a government position as a teacher in Bihar.

The move has outraged educated but unemployed persons in the state who are looking for a job in the state’s education department.

‘This will allow talented job seekers from across the country to appear for recruitment. There is a dearth of competent aspirants in subjects like Science and English. This will improve the quality of education delivered in government schools,’ said Education Minister Chandrashekhar, citing the unfilled slots for Science and Mathematics teachers.