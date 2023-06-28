British man in Jamaica dies after attempting to sweep the entire roster of 21 cocktails featured on a bar’s menu

A British man, identified as 53-year-old Timothy Southern, has tragically passed away while vacationing with his family in Jamaica after attempting to consume all 21 cocktails featured on a bar’s menu.

Southern, who was from Kingston and staying at the Royal Decameron Club Caribbean in Saint Ann, managed to finish 12 of the cocktails before returning to his hotel room. However, upon the arrival of his family members, they discovered that Southern was choking and their attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

It is worth noting that prior to undertaking the challenge of consuming the 21 cocktails, Southern had been drinking brandy and beer throughout the morning. It was only after encountering two Canadian women who were celebrating a birthday that he decided to take on the challenge. The women had apparently informed him that they were attempting to complete the 21-cocktail challenge before midnight as part of their birthday festivities.

Southern’s family members described the distressing scene, with one of them placing him in the recovery position and calling for an ambulance. Unfortunately, Southern’s condition deteriorated rapidly, and despite the arrival of a nurse, his life could not be saved. The family later set up a GoFundMe page as they discovered that Southern was not covered by his bank’s insurance, leaving them with a significant financial burden to bring him back to the UK and cover his funeral expenses.

The GoFundMe page explained the situation, expressing the family’s need to raise funds to bring Southern’s body home and provide an opportunity for the family to bid their final farewells. Any leftover funds from the campaign would be donated to the MIND charity.

The untimely passing of Timothy Southern serves as a reminder of the risks associated with excessive alcohol consumption and the importance of understanding insurance coverage while traveling abroad.