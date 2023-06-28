Chandrashekhar Azad of Bhim Army shot in UP

The leader of the Bhim Army, Chandrashekhar Azad, was fired at by unidentified persons in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday. When armed men attacked Azad’s convoy, a bullet just missed him.

Chandrashekhar Azad was injured when the attackers, who were driving a car with a Haryana licence plate, arrived on the scene and fired four shots at him. He was sent urgently for treatment to a neighbouring hospital.

‘The convoy of Chandrashekhar Azad was fired at by a few car-borne armed men. A bullet brushed past him. He is alright and has been taken to CHC for medical treatment. Police is investigating the matter,’ SSP Dr Vipin Tada told news agency ANI.

The Bhim Army chief was attacked while driving a Toyota Fortuner. Both the seat and the door of the car had bullet holes in them. At least four bullets were fired during the attack by the attackers as they approached the car from behind.