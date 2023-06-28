Flavorful and Irresistible Veg Kebabs: A Perfect Plant-Based Appetizer

Veg kebabs are a delightful and flavorsome appetizer that will tantalize your taste buds. These delectable kebabs are packed with a medley of vegetables and aromatic spices, making them a perfect addition to any party or gathering. Whether you’re a vegetarian or simply looking to add more plant-based options to your menu, these veg kebabs are sure to impress both veggie lovers and meat-eaters alike. So, let’s get started and whip up a batch of these delicious and satisfying veg kebabs!

Ingredients:

– 1 cup boiled and mashed potatoes

– 1 cup boiled mixed vegetables (carrots, peas, beans, corn)

– 1/2 cup finely chopped onions

– 1/4 cup finely chopped bell peppers (capsicum)

– 2 tablespoons bread crumbs

– 2 tablespoons besan (gram flour)

– 2 tablespoons chopped fresh coriander leaves

– 1 teaspoon ginger-garlic paste

– 1 teaspoon chaat masala

– 1/2 teaspoon red chili powder

– 1/2 teaspoon garam masala

– 1/2 teaspoon cumin powder

– Salt to taste

– Oil for shallow frying

Instructions:

1. In a large mixing bowl, combine the mashed potatoes, boiled mixed vegetables, chopped onions, chopped bell peppers, bread crumbs, besan (gram flour), ginger-garlic paste, chopped coriander leaves, chaat masala, red chili powder, garam masala, cumin powder, and salt. Mix well until all the ingredients are evenly incorporated.

2. Take a small portion of the mixture and shape it into a round or oval kebab. Repeat the process with the remaining mixture, shaping them into kebab patties.

3. Heat oil in a non-stick pan or griddle over medium heat.

4. Carefully place the kebabs on the hot pan or griddle, ensuring there is enough space between each kebab.

5. Cook the kebabs for about 4-5 minutes on each side or until they turn golden brown and crisp. Use a spatula to gently flip them to the other side.

6. Once the kebabs are cooked to perfection, remove them from the pan and place them on a paper towel-lined plate to absorb any excess oil.

7. Serve the veg kebabs hot with mint chutney, tangy tamarind chutney, or tomato ketchup as a dipping sauce.

8. Enjoy these flavorful and irresistible veg kebabs as an appetizer, a side dish, or even as a filling for sandwiches and wraps.

Note: You can customize the spices and add your favorite vegetables to the kebab mixture to suit your taste preferences.

Now, indulge in the flavorsome goodness of these veg kebabs and impress your guests with this perfect plant-based appetizer!