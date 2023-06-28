Impersonating woman on social media, man caught extorting money from NRI man

A man has been arrested by the Kerala police for extorting a significant amount of money from a Kannur native by impersonating a woman. The accused, identified as Ubaidulla from Gudalur in Tamil Nadu, created a fake profile under the name Shamna on social media to carry out the fraudulent scheme.

One of his victims was NK Mohammed, an NRI man, whom he befriended online and managed to extort Rs 6 lakh from between 2021 and 2022. Following Mohammed’s complaint, Ubaidulla was apprehended near the Kozhikode-Wayanad border. Investigations revealed that Ubaidulla had borrowed the money from Mohammed, claiming it was a loan to be repaid in installments. However, when the repayment was not made as promised, Mohammed grew suspicious and filed a complaint with the Kolavallur police station in Kannur.

It was then discovered that the woman named Shamna was actually Ubaidulla, a 37-year-old man. Ubaidulla has been remanded in custody for a period of 14 days.