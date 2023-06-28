K Sudhakaran Challenges Kerala Govt: Book Pinarayi or Face Legal Action

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran has urged the state government to take action against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan based on allegations made by former associate editor G Sakthidharan of the CPM’s newspaper, ‘Desabhimani.’

Expressing frustration at the government’s lack of response, Sudhakaran stated, “The government is taking no action even after Sakthidharan explained in detail how the corruption took place. We will approach the court if the government does not act. We already initiated discussions with legal experts in this regard.” The Congress leader, who has faced charges from the government, accused them of threatening people to file fake complaints against Congress leaders.

Highlighting the credibility of Sakthidharan, Sudhakaran emphasized, “Sakthidharan has raised the allegation along with evidence. Will the Kerala Police act on it?” He also criticized the government for disregarding serious allegations such as those brought forward by Swapna Suresh, who provided proof of embezzlement worth Rs 1,500 crore.

Expressing concern about the state’s administration, Sudhakaran stated, “Kerala’s administration has stooped to such low levels.” He welcomed any investigation by agencies, including the CBI, to prove his innocence.

Sudhakaran also raised questions about Prasant Babu, who filed a complaint against him, asking, “Who is this Prasant? Have you enquired about his background? Don’t you know how many people have raised allegations against him? Aren’t you ashamed to allow such a person to join the distinguished participants during a TV debate?” He revealed that Prasant, previously referred to as his former driver, had only held a temporary job and was dismissed after being involved in a plot to harm Sudhakaran. Sudhakaran further disclosed that Prasant was subsequently fired from a banking job due to malpractices.