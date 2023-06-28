Kuwait Holds India to Draw in Crucial SAFF Championship Group Match

Sunil Chhetri’s late goal wasn’t enough as India settled for a 1-1 draw against Kuwait in a contentious SAFF Championship group match. Chhetri’s injury-time strike in the first half seemed to secure victory, but an unfortunate own goal by Anwar Ali in added time dashed India’s hopes. This marked the first goal India conceded in nine matches. Both teams finished with seven points, but Kuwait claimed the top spot in Group A due to a better goal average. In the semifinals, India will face Lebanon while Kuwait awaits either Bangladesh or Maldives.

From the outset, India and Kuwait exhibited attacking intent, offering an entertaining spectacle. India focused on attacking from both flanks, while Kuwait predominantly operated through the left side. In the sixth minute, Chhetri narrowly missed connecting with a cross from Akash Mishra, while Kuwait’s Shadab Al Khaldi’s powerful shot sailed over the bar in the 20th minute.

Gradually, India gained control of the match and had a chance to score in the 35th minute when Anwar Ali’s header off an Anirudh Thapa corner lacked accuracy. However, India’s persistence paid off in injury time. Thapa’s low corner was met with a splendid volley from Chhetri, leaving Kuwait’s goalkeeper helpless.

With a 1-0 lead, India pushed forward in the second half but encountered setbacks. Head coach Igor Stimac received a red card in the 81st minute after a heated argument with match officials, marking his second expulsion in the tournament. Earlier, Stimac was sent off in the match against Pakistan for interfering with their throw-in.

The drama escalated as Rahim Ali of India and Al Qallaf of Kuwait were also shown red cards. The confrontation began when Qallaf pushed down India’s Sahal Abdul Samad, prompting Rahim to retaliate by shoving the Kuwait player to the ground. The remaining time was insufficient for either team to secure a victory.