OceanGate tragedy sparks safety debate as Virgin Galactic launch nears

Virgin Galactic is preparing for the launch of Galactic 01, the first commercial spaceflight, which will take place on June 29. This suborbital spaceflight with four crew members is expected to mark a new era in space exploration.

However, the recent tragedy involving the OceanGate submersible has ignited a debate about safety in expeditions that have recently opened up to tourism. While the importance of safety is undeniable, some voices from the corporate world argue that it hampers creativity in vessel design.

Following the OceanGate tragedy, media reports quoted CEO Stockton Rush dismissing the need for increased safety investment in one of his previous interviews. Unfortunately, Rush was one of the five individuals who lost their lives in the implosion of the OceanGate submersible near the wreckage of the Titanic.

Tomaso Sgobba, a former head of space safety at the European Space Agency (ESA), highlighted the OceanGate tragedy as a wake-up call to prioritize the safety of travelers in the next frontier of space tourism. Sgobba, now the executive director of the International Association of the Advancement of Space Safety (IAASS), emphasized that such a scenario would trigger a significant discussion if it were to occur in a space tourism flight.

The Commercial Spaceflight Federation represents space tourism companies in the US but did not respond to requests for comment. However, the federation’s president, Karina Drees, has previously argued against safety regulations in an interview with Space.com, stating that different vehicle designs would be hindered if regulations were specific to one style.

Sgobba objected to this argument, explaining that certification involves a peer-review of the design by experts. Instead of waiting for accidents to occur, hazard analysis is performed in advance, and safety solutions are integrated into the design with input from knowledgeable individuals.

Ensuring safety in space tourism is crucial, and the tragic incident with OceanGate underscores the need for proactive measures to prevent accidents and prioritize the well-being of travelers.