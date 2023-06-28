Police asked Muslims to offer Bakrid namaz 40 km away from Badrinath

Muslims in Badrinath have been advised by police to celebrate Bakrid in Joshimath, about 40 kilometres away from the temple town. Migrant labour working on Himalayan temple renovation projects make up the majority of the minority group in Badrinath.

‘A meeting with members of the minority community, priests and contractors engaged in the projects was held on Tuesday. It was collectively decided that the ‘namaz’ of Bakrid will be offered in Joshimath and not in Badrinath,’ K C Bhatt, SHO, Badrinath police station told PTI on Wednesday.

No one objects to offering namaz outside the temple town on the festival of Bakrid in regard to it, he remarked. Badrinath is a significant Char Dham pilgrimage site.

According to Badrish Panda panchayat president Praveen Dhyani, residents from all communities decided during a meeting held at the Badrinath police station to keep the town’s dignity.

The Muslim community resolved not to offer Bakrid prayers in Badrinath and promised to celebrate the occasion in Joshimath. Tensions erupted in Badrinath two years ago after members of the minority population, largely construction workers, allegedly held secret prayers inside a building on Bakrid.

Dhyani stated that the act was widely condemned and that a case was filed, which is still being investigated.