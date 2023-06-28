Recipe for Bakrid special beef biryani

Ingredients:

– 500 grams of beef, cut into cubes

– 2 cups basmati rice

– 2 onions, thinly sliced

– 3 tomatoes, chopped

– 4 cloves of garlic, minced

– 1-inch piece of ginger, grated

– 2 green chilies, slit

– 1/2 cup plain yogurt

– 1 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1 teaspoon red chili powder

– 1 teaspoon biryani masala powder

– 1 teaspoon garam masala powder

– 4 tablespoons cooking oil or ghee

– Salt to taste

– Fresh cilantro and mint leaves for garnishing

Instructions:

1. In a large pan or pressure cooker, heat the cooking oil or ghee over medium heat. Add the sliced onions and cook until golden brown.

2. Add the minced garlic, grated ginger, and green chilies. Saute for a minute until fragrant.

3. Add the chopped tomatoes and cook until they become soft.

4. In a separate bowl, whisk the yogurt until smooth. Add the turmeric powder, red chili powder, biryani masala powder, garam masala powder, and salt. Mix well.

5. Add the beef cubes to the pan and mix them with the tomato mixture. Cook for a few minutes until the beef is lightly browned.

6. Pour the spiced yogurt mixture over the beef and stir well to coat the meat. Reduce the heat to low, cover the pan, and let the beef simmer until tender. You can also use a pressure cooker to cook the beef faster.

7. Meanwhile, wash the basmati rice and soak it for 30 minutes. Drain the rice.

8. In a separate pot, bring water to a boil. Add the drained rice and cook until it is 70% cooked (al dente). Drain the rice.

9. Once the beef is tender, remove half of the meat and gravy from the pan and set it aside.

10. In the same pan, spread a layer of half-cooked rice over the beef gravy. Sprinkle some chopped cilantro and mint leaves on top.

11. Spread the reserved beef and gravy mixture over the rice, forming the second layer. Top it with the remaining rice and sprinkle the remaining cilantro and mint leaves.

12. Cover the pan tightly with a lid or aluminum foil. Place it over low heat and let it cook for about 20-25 minutes until the rice is fully cooked and flavors meld together.

13. Once done, turn off the heat and let the biryani rest for 10 minutes before serving.

14. Garnish with fried onions and serve hot with raita or salad.

Enjoy your Bakrid special beef biryani!