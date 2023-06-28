Rescue Attempt Fails as Family Forces Lesbian Woman Away in Kondotty

An effort to rescue a young woman from a distressing situation took a dark turn when her family forcibly took her away, despite her plea for help. Afeefa CS, who had recently chosen her parents over her lesbian partner Sumayya Sherin, sought assistance from the authorities, alleging that she was being subjected to conversion therapy against her will.

NGO Sakhi, accompanied by a police team, responded to Afeefa’s call for aid and visited her residence in Chullikkod near Kondotty. This intervention was prompted by the Women Protection Officer’s directive and included representatives from Vanaja Collective, an organization advocating for LGBTQIA+ rights. Their objective was to relocate Afeefa and her mother to the One Stop Centre.

“The police are investigating the situation, as we are unsure of her whereabouts after her family took her away,” stated the Women Protection Officer.

According to reports, the family has moved the girl from their home, leaving the police, including Kondotty Sub Inspector K Fathil Rahman, unaware of her current location.

Afeefa filed a complaint, revealing the torment she endured at home and the coerced participation in conversion therapy.

During the visit to Afeefa’s house, the team encountered violent protests and faced staunch resistance from her family, who adamantly refused to let her go with them.

“The mob became aggressive when Sakhi staff and several police officers arrived at Afeefa’s residence. They vehemently opposed the authorities’ intervention in helping the girl. Our information suggests that the family compelled her to sever ties with Sumayya,” said Gargi H, secretary of Vanaja Collective.

Sumayya, unaware of Afeefa’s current whereabouts, expressed, “There is currently no ongoing investigation, and we have not sought legal action from any authorities.”

In a habeas corpus petition filed by Sumayya, Afeefa informed the high court on June 19 that she had voluntarily chosen to reside with her parents, disassociating herself from the time she spent living with Sumayya in Puthencruz, Ernakulam.

Sumayya had alleged that Afeefa was forcibly taken away by her family.

(Sakhi is a feminist NGO focusing on women’s empowerment, governance, and women’s safety, among other areas.)