Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end at record high

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended at record high. NSE Nifty crossed its previous highs. BSE Sensex ended at a fresh record high. BSE Sensex settled at 63,915.42, up 499.39 points or 0.79%. NSE Nifty closed at 18,972.10, up 154.70 points or 0.82%.

The biggest gainers in the market were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, JSW Steel, Bajaj Auto, Titan, NTPC, Larsen & Toubro, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement, Infosys, HDFC Bank and Sun Pharma. The biggest losers in the market were HDFC Life, Tech Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, Apollo Hospitals and M&M.

All the sectoral indices ended higher with metal, power, pharma and capital goods up 1% each. The BSE midcap index was up 0.7%, while smallcap index ended on a flat note.

Investors become richer by Rs 2.2 lakh crore as the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped to Rs 294.33 lakh crore from Rs 292.13 lakh crore in the previous session.