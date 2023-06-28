Truck carrying bride’s family falls into river in MP; 5 including 3 children dead; 24 injured, several missing

Bhopal: Five people including three children were killed after a truck carrying a wedding party fell in a river In Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district, police said. Twenty-four people have been injured while several children are reportedly missing after the accident.

‘Late last night, when the truck reached Buhara village, its wheel slipped into a nearby river. A 65-year old woman, a 18-year old man and three children between the ages of two-three years were among those killed. Rescue operation is still underway’, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.

The victims were residents of Gwalior’s Bilheti village who were headed to Jatara in Tikamgarh for the marriage of their daughter. Visuals from the accident site show the overturned truck near the river bank .