Uttarakhand CM Dhami extends warm greetings to people on Eid-ul-Adha

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday extended warm greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

In a statement, the chief minister of Uttarakhand wished everyone a happy Eid-ul-Adha and specifically extended greetings to the state’s Muslim residents, said an official statement from the Chief Minister Office (CMO). According to an official statement from the CMO, the Chief Minister in his greeting for the occasion stated that the festival of Eid-ul-Zuha conveyed messages of renunciation, sacrifice, and mutual trust and encouraged enhancement of humanity and brotherhood.

The Chief Minister has also appealed to celebrate the festival peacefully with mutual harmony, added the statement by the CMO. As per the official statement, Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi on June 29, 2023, wrote to Director General of Police Ashok Kumar requesting robust police management to ensure that no adverse incident of any kind occurs and law and order are maintained.

‘On the occasion of Eid-ul-Zuha, in relation to maintaining communal harmony and peace/law and order Make sure that strong police management and security arrangements are done under your close supervision/direction so that no untoward incident of any kind takes place and law and order remains intact’, stated the letter issued by Raturi. The chief minister of Uttarakhand also gave instructions on the need for extra vigilance in order to complete the Eid-ul-Zuha event in a tranquil and harmonious way, said the official statement.

CM Dhami further ordered that information posing a threat to law and order be quickly taken into account, said the statement. Effective action should be ensured by activating the local notification unit and another notification system in the state and taking immediate cognizance of information affecting law and order, said the Uttarakhand CM. The statement also stated that the Uttarakhand chief minister provided directions for monitoring social media sites and for taking swift action in the event that any type of false information is being spread.

‘A careful eye should be kept on various mediums of social media like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and WhatsApp etc. In case of dissemination of misleading information, legal action should be taken immediately and effective action should be taken to refute it’, stated the Uttarakhand CM in the official statement.