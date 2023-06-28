Vande Bharat Express: Here is full list of all routes, schedules

Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off 5 Vande Bharat Express trains yesterday. Thus, the total number of Vande Bharat Express operating in the country surged to 23.

The five new routes include Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal)-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express; Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express; Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express; Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express; and Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express.

Here is all the routes of Vande Bharat Express:

Vande Bharat Express from Bilaspur to Nagpur: This Vande Bharat Express links Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur and Nagpur, and has 4 stops in Rajnandgaon, Raipur, Durg, and Gondia.

Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Bharat Vande Bharat Express: The train cover 698 kilometres in 8 hours. It stops at Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Khammam, and Warangal stations.

Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express: It was the first Vande Bharat train to get flagged off. The train was inaugurated on February 15, 2019. The train runs on 5 days except Monday and Thursday. It has stops at Prayagraj and Kanpur.

New Jalpaiguri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express: The train departs from Howrah Junction at 5:55 am and reaches New Japaiguri at 1:25 pm, with stops at Bolpur (Shanitniketan), Malda Town and Barosi. It then leaves New Jalpaiguri at 3:05 pm and will reach Howrah at 10:35 pm. It operates on all weekdays except on Wednesday.

New Delhi – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra (J&K) Vande Bharat Express: The train runs six days a week except for Tuesday. The train leaves New Delhi Railway Station at 6:00 am and reaches Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 2:00 pm. The train stops at Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana and Jammu Tawi.

Mumbai Central Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express: This train, which runs 6 days a week, does not operate on Sundays. The train leaves Mumbai Central at 6:00 am and reaches Gandhinagar at 12:25 pm covering a distance of 522 km. It stops at Surat, Vadodara Junction and Ahmedabad Junction

New Delhi – Amb Andaura in Himachal Pradesh Vande Bharat Express: Inaugurated in October 2022, the train travels from New Delhi to Una, Himachal Pradesh with stops at Ambala, Chandigarh and Anandpur Sahib. It departs at 5:50 am from New Delhi and reaches Amb Anandaura at 11 am. It is available on all days except Friday.

Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express: his Vande Bharat Express departs from Chennai at 05:50 am and reaches Mysore Junction at 12:20 pm, covering a distance of 401 km. The train runs 6 days a week except for Wednesday.

Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express: The train departs from Mumbai at 4:05 pm and reaches Solapur at 10:40 pm with stops at Dadar, Kalyan, Pune and Kurduwadi. It then leaves Solapura at 6:05 am and reaches Mumbai at 12:35 pm. It operates on all weekdays except on Wednesday.

Mumbai-Shirdi Vande Bharat Express; Running between Mumbai’s CST to Sainagar Shirdi. The train leaves Mumbai at 6.20 am and reaches Shirdi at 11.40 am covering the distance in 5 hours and 20 minutes. It does not run on Tuesday. It stops at Dadar, Thane and Nashik Thane Road. It then leaves Shirdi at 5:25 pm and reaches Mumbai at 10:50 pm.

Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin- Bhopal’s Rani Kamlapati station Vande Bharat Express: rain takes 7 hours 45 minutes to cover a distance of 700 km from New Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin station to Bhopal’s Rani Kamlapati station. The train runs six days a week except for Saturday. It departs from Bhopal at 5:55 am and reaches Delhi at 1:45 pm.

Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express: The train travels from Secunderabad at 3 pm and reaches its destination Visakhapatnam at 11:30 pm with stops at Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada Junction and Rajahmundry. It then leaves Vizag at 5:45 am and reaches Secunderabad at 2:15 pm. It travels on all weekdays except Sunday.

Secunderabad- Tirupati Vande Bharat Express: The train leaves Secunderabad at 6 am and reaches Tirupati in just 8 hours and 30 minutes, at 2:30 pm. It will operate for six days except for Tuesday.

MGR Chennai Central-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express: This Vande Bharat train operates between Chennai and Coimbatore. It will depart from Coimbatore at 6 am and will reach Chennai Central at 12.10 pm. It will operate on all days except Wednesday. It covers a distance of 495 km in 6 hours and 10 minutes. Available on all days except Wednesdays

Ajmer-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express: This train will operate between Ajmer and Delhi Cantt., with stops at Jaipur, Alwar and Gurgaon in five hours and 15 mins. It’s Rajasthan’s first Vande Bharat Express train. This train operates on all week days except Wednesday.

Kasaragod-Thiruvananthapuram Vande Bharat Express: This is the first Vande Bharat Express train of Kerala. It connects the capital city of Thiruvananthapuram to Kasargod. The train operates the entire week, except Thursday.

Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express: This is Odisha’s first Vande Bharat train. It was virtually flagged off by PM on May 19. The Vande Bharat Express train connects West Bengal’s Howrah to Lord Jagannath’s city Puri. It covers a distance of 502 km in 6 hours and 40 minutes.

Anand Vihar Terminal-Dehradun Vande Bharat Express: Uttarakhand’s first Vande Bharat Express train was launched on May 25, which connects New Delhi with Dehradun. Its regular operations commenced on May 29. The Vande Bharat train covers a distance of 302 km in 4 hours and 45 minutes.

New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati Vande Bharat Express:Northeast’s first Vande Bharat Express was also launched on May 29. Connecting Assam’s Guwahati to West Bengal’s New Jalpaiguri, it covers a distance of 409 km in 5 hours and 30 minutes. The train departs from Guwahati at 04:30 pm and reaches New Jalpaiguri the same day at 10:00 pm.

Mumbai CSMT-Madgaon (Goa) Vande Bharat Express: It is Goa’s first semi-high-speed train, which will operate between Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Goa’s Madgaon station.

Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express: This train operates six days a week. It connect Bihar with Jharkhand.

KSR Bengaluru-Dharwad Vande Bharat Express: The train connect Bengaluru City with Dharwad.

Indore-Bhopal Vande Bharat Express: Madhya Pradesh’s third semi-high-speed train will be operating between Indore’s Malwa region, Khajuraho’s Bundelkhand region and Bhopal’s Central Region (Bhopal).

Rani Kamalapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express: This semi-high-speed train will connect Jabalpur’s Mahakaushal region to the Central region of Bhopal. This Vande Bharat Express will operate at the speed of 130 kmph.