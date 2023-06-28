WB CM Mamata Banerjee sustained injuries after her chopper made emergency landing

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was injured after her helicopter made an emergency landing at the Sevoke airport near Siliguri in north Bengal on Tuesday afternoon due to bad weather.

Mamata was taken to the SSKM Hospital for a medical check-up, and according to sources in the healthcare unit, she suffered minor injuries to her waist and leg. Mamata’s helicopter took off from the temporary helipad at the Kranti Maidan in Jalpaiguri district about 12.50 p.m., a day after she attended a campaign ahead of the July 8 panchayat elections. Her 13-minute flight from Jalpaiguri was meant to take her to Bagdogra airport, from which she would catch an aircraft back to Kolkata.

When the chopper took off from Jalpaiguri, it was raining. A thunderstorm struck the chopper as it flew above the Baikunthapur jungle. The pilot had to deviate from the planned course and safely landed at the airbase. The emergency landing caused no harm to the chopper’s passengers. “The CM suffered minor injuries while disembarking from the helicopter,” a government official stated. Mamata was brought to Woodburn Block at SSKM in Kolkata, where she was met by Biman Banerjee, Speaker of the State Assembly, B.P. Gopalika, the home secretary, Narayan Swarup Nigam, the health secretary, and Kolkata police commissioner Vineet Goyal. Mamata declined the wheelchair that had been prepared for her and walked with the assistance of a senior doctor. After exiting the car, the chief minister was seen feeling uneasy and limping on her left foot.