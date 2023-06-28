Widow of James Bond actor refuses to accept apology from former UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock

Lorelei King, the widow of a former James Bond actor who passed away in a care home during the Covid pandemic, has made it clear that she refuses to accept an apology from former UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock. During Hancock’s appearance at the Covid Inquiry, King held up posters featuring pictures of her late husband, actor Vincent Marzello. The posters criticized Hancock for his actions during the pandemic and accused him of shifting blame onto others instead of taking responsibility for the failures.

Outside the Covid inquiry venue, Lorelei King was observed holding two A4 posters for Hancock to see. One of the posters prominently displayed a photo of Hancock shaking hands with her late husband during a visit to the care home, accusing him of prioritizing photo opportunities over the protection of care homes. The poster read, “You shook my husband’s hand for your photo op.”

The other poster featured an image of her husband’s coffin with the caption, “This was my photo op after your ‘ring of protection’ around care homes.”

After the hearing, King expressed her belief that Hancock did not accept responsibility for his mistakes and accused him of providing misleading information during the inquiry. According to King, Hancock attempted to shift blame onto others, including systems and the World Health Organization, rather than acknowledging his own errors.

She highlighted the skepticism among the bereaved families present at the inquiry when Hancock repeatedly used phrases like “I was assured” or “I was reassured.”

The former UK Health Secretary stated that he was “profoundly sorry” for every death caused by the coronavirus, acknowledging that some may find it difficult to accept his apology. However, King and other bereaved families did not accept the apology, with King alleging that Hancock tried to steer the conversation towards areas where he felt more confident, such as the success of vaccines.

King praised the Inquiry’s counsel, Hugo Keith, for keeping the focus on track and attempting to take control of the dialogue.

Speaking to the Telegraph, King expressed her lack of respect for Hancock, stating that talk is cheap and actions matter. She believed Hancock was largely blaming others, giving misinformation, and not being truthful about the supposed ring of protection around care homes.

In conclusion, King’s opinion of Hancock remained unchanged, and she held little respect for him. She stated that she did not believe he was capable of hearing her message and that she wouldn’t waste her time trying to communicate with him. She emphasized that actions, not words, were what truly mattered.