Amazfit launches new smartwatch in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Chinese wearable brand, Amazfit launched new smartwatch named ‘Amazfit Pop 3R’ in India. Amazfit Pop 3R is priced at Rs. 3,499 and the device will be sold via Flipkart and the company’s website starting on June 29. It is available with three different strap options- Black, Black Premium and Black Metallic.

The device sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED display housed in a round metallic chassis. . The watch supports both iOS and Android smartphones and is equipped with an inbuilt microphone for receiving phone calls over Bluetooth. It supports Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and is claimed to offer 12 days of battery llife. It is claimed to offer over 100 unspecified sports modes.

The smartwatch is equipped with a heart rate monitor, support for SpO2 level tracking and a stress monitor. It offers support for 100 watch faces. Other features include weather forecast, stopwatch, Find my Watch, Find my Phone, and call and SMS notifications.