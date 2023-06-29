Authorities apprehend 3 Tamil Nadu female suspects involved in 30 theft cases.

Three women, identified as Durgalakshmi, Vasanthi, and Ponnatha, wanted for their involvement in 30 theft cases across different police stations, were arrested on Thursday. The trio, hailing from Tamil Nadu, was apprehended in Thiruvalla following an investigation prompted by CCTV footage.

Their most recent theft occurred on Monday at a private hospital in Thiruvalla, where they stole a purse containing Rs 30,000 and an ATM card from a woman seeking medical treatment. The victim discovered the theft when she tried to pay her bill and immediately alerted the police.

The suspects were captured near the YMCA junction, thanks to the information obtained from the CCTV footage. A police officer stated, “Their modus operandi is to steal by creating a rush in buses and hospitals. Upon examining their fingerprints, it is evident that they are responsible for at least 30 cases reported in various police stations.”