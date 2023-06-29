Bajaj-Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: India launch date announced

Mumbai: Bajaj-Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X were unveiled. The bikes were unveiled in London. The bikes will be launched in India on July 5. These are the first set of motorcycles to be introduced under the Bajaj-Triumph partnership. These bikes will be manufactured by Bajaj Auto in India.

Also Read: Insta360 launches new action camera: Details

Both the motorcycles have been conceived and designed in Hinckley, UK. The Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X come with a 16,000 km service interval with a 2-year unlimited mileage warranty.

Both the bikes are powered by all-new TR-series 398.15cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-valve, DOHC engine. This engine generate 39.5 bhp at 8,000 RPM and 37.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and they get a slip & assist clutch as well.

Triumph’s new 400cc motorcycles are built on a hybrid spine/perimeter frame. They get 43mm upside-down (USD) front forks and a gas-charged mono-shock absorber at the rear. Braking duties will be performed by disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS as standard. Other featurs include an LED headlamp, an analogue instrument cluster with LCD, Ride-by-wire throttle, Torque-assist clutch, Switchable traction control system, USB-C charging socket and more.