Dhanush hails ‘Maamannan’ as an extraordinary cinematic gem

Excitement fills the air as the highly anticipated film ‘Maamannan’ finally graces the silver screen today. Directed by Mari Selvaraj, this star-studded movie features the talents of Vadivelu, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Fahadh Faasil, and Keerthy Suresh in pivotal roles.

The trailer itself has already offered a tantalizing glimpse into the film, promising an immersive and emotionally charged cinematic journey. Recently, Dhanush, a prominent actor, expressed his profound admiration for ‘Maamannan,’ hailing it as an exceptional masterpiece.

Having been privileged to attend a private screening, Dhanush took to social media to share his heartfelt thoughts on the film. In his post, he showered praise upon director Mari Selvaraj, remarking, “Maamannan by @mari_selvaraj is an emotion. A big hug to you, Mari. Vadivelu sir and @Udhaystalin have delivered incredibly convincing performances. Great work from Fahadh and @KeerthyOfficial. The interval block is bound to create an explosive reaction in theatres. Finally, @arrahman sir, it is beautiful,” accompanied by heartfelt and folded hands emojis.