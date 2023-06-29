Indian boxer Sumit confirmed bronze medal in Elorda Cup

Sumit, an Indian boxer, confirmed his country’s bronze medal with a win over Kazakhstan’s Bekzat Tangatar in the 86kg category quarterfinal of the Elorda Cup here on Wednesday. Sumit won 5-0 thanks to his strength and technique.

In the 51kg pre-quarterfinals, Zoram Muana used superior technique to defeat another Kazakhstan boxer, Daryan Kulzhabayev, 4-1. On Thursday, he will meet Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan in the quarterfinals. Shivender Kaur (50kg) fell 1-4 to Kazakhstan’s Gulnar Tarapbay, Sonia Lather (57kg) lost 0-5 to home team fighter Grafeyeva Viktoriya, and Poonam (60kg) battled valiantly but lost by a 2-3 margin to Kazakhstan’s Issayeva Shakhnaz.

Sanjay (80kg) was up against a tough opponent in Uzbekistan’s Khabibullaev Turabek, who defeated him 0-5. On Thursday, four Indians will compete in their separate quarterfinal matches.

Pukharam Kishan Singh (54kg) will compete against Kazakhstan’s Daulet Moldashev, while Ashish Kumar (57kg) will face Thailand’s Sukthet Sarawut. Hemant Yadav (71kg) will compete against Kazakhstan’s Talgat Shaikenov.

Shiksha (54kg) will compete in the last eight against Zhaina Shekerbekova of Kazakhstan.