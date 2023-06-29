Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) Doubles RC Book Service Charge Without Prior Notice

The Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) has recently increased the fees for various services related to the Registration Certificate (RC) of vehicles, catching the public by surprise. The revised charges, which came into effect on July 27 at 1 pm, require online payment. Until Tuesday noon, the fee for registering vehicle loan details and changing the name in the RC book was Rs 1990, including a service charge of Rs 145. However, starting from Wednesday noon, owners are now required to pay Rs 2135, as the service charge has been hiked to Rs 290.

The new charges also affect the RC issuance fees for cars and two-wheelers, which now stand at Rs 700 and Rs 350, respectively. In addition to this, as of July 27 noon, the MVD has imposed an extra service charge of Rs 60 and a postal charge of Rs 45 for both vehicle categories. Furthermore, fees for other RC services have also been increased.

Interestingly, while the fees for RC-related services are determined by the central government, the state government is now levying additional charges for service and postal services, which were not specified in the official order.