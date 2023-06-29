Police find Bihar couple who eloped with Rs 1,000 at temple on night patrol

A couple from the Dighra area of Bihar eloped with the intention of starting a new life, but their adventure stopped when they were arrested by police while on patrol.

They were found to have met online, fallen in love, and then taken off on a bike. When the bike ran out of fuel later that evening, they made the choice to spend the night in a temple.

Police officers quickly arrested the couple after spotting them at the temple while on routine night patrol.

They were notified of the situation after being thoroughly questioned and having their identities confirmed.

According to a police officer, the couple was found and took to the police station during night patrolling. They were given to their family members and warned not to commit the same actions again.