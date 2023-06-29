SpiceJet temporarily suspends flight operations from this Indian airport

Chennai: SpiceJet temporarily suspended flight operations from Puducherry Airport. SpiceJet is the only airline from Puducherry Airport. SpiceJet has shut down its operations from Puducherry to Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

SpiceJet revealed that flight operations from Puducherry Airport will take some time to resume.

Also Read: Gulf country announces 4-hour outdoor work ban for 2 months

SpiceJet first launched its operation in Puducherry back in 2013. Six months later SpiceJet withdrew its services in the sector. In 2017, SpiceJet again started its operations which was later withdrawn due to COVID-19. In 2022 at the request of the Puducherry Government, the services resumed once again.