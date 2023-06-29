Ukraine arrests a person who was involved in the ‘terrorist attack’ on a restaurant in Kramatorsk

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made an announcement on Wednesday, revealing that the country had apprehended an individual involved in the “terrorist attack” on a restaurant in Kramatorsk, which resulted in the deaths of at least 11 people and left 60 others injured.

During his nightly address, Zelensky stated, “Today, security services and police special forces arrested the person who coordinated this terrorist attack.” He further expressed that anyone who aids Russian terrorists in causing harm to innocent lives deserves the harshest punishment. Zelensky also acknowledged the possibility of more individuals being trapped beneath the debris.

Among the 11 victims of the strike at the Ria Pizza restaurant in Kramatorsk on Tuesday were three children. The restaurant, located in the eastern town, is popular among military officials, journalists, and aid workers. It was bustling with guests when the attack occurred.

The Kremlin released a statement on Wednesday asserting that its strikes in Ukraine only targeted military-related sites.

Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, took to Twitter to condemn the attack. She expressed her disapproval, stating, “Crowded place, evening – enemy do not want normal life in Ukraine.” She added that there were numerous wounded individuals and expressed her anguish over the situation.

The mayor of Kramatorsk, Oleksandr Goncharenko, mentioned that the body of a boy was discovered amidst the rubble on Wednesday morning, refraining from disclosing the child’s age. The city’s education department issued a statement mourning the loss of two sisters, Yuliya and Anna Aksenchenko, who were students at Kramatorsk Primary School No. 24.

President Volodymyr Zelensky also condemned the missile strikes in a statement, noting that the deadly attacks were carried out using S-300 missiles.

He stated, “On the anniversary of the Russian terrorists’ attack on Kremenchuk, at a shopping mall where 22 people were killed, Russian savages once again launched missiles towards the Kremenchuk district.” Zelensky went on to say that Kramatorsk was brutally shelled by Russian terrorists, resulting in casualties and injuries. He assured that assistance was being provided and efforts were underway to clear the debris.

The rocket strikes specifically targeted a restaurant in Kramatorsk, one of the largest towns still under Ukrainian control in the eastern region. The establishment is frequented by both journalists and soldiers.

According to Ukrainian police, Russia launched two S-300 surface-to-air missiles at the city. While the S-300 is primarily an anti-aircraft missile, it has been repurposed for imprecise strikes on ground targets in this instance.

One witness, Yevgen, who was dining with two friends at the Ria Pizza restaurant, expressed that there were numerous people present at the time of the attack, including children trapped under the rubble. He recounted that they were about to leave when the blast occurred, and one of his friends was not among those trapped beneath the debris.