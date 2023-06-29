Unrest after teen’s murder in France leaves cops injured, 150 protesters arrested

Following the fatal shooting by police of a 17-year-old kid during a traffic check, interior minister Gerald Darmanin announced on Thursday that 150 people had been arrested in France after a second night of disturbance across the nation.

Numerous police personnel were reportedly injured during the clashes, according to the ministry. ‘A night of unbearable violence against symbols of the Republic: town halls, schools and police stations put ablaze or attacked. 150 arrests,’ Darmanin said on his Twitter account.

The use of deadly force by police against the teenager, who was of North African descent, in the working-class Paris suburb of Nanterre has contributed to a pervasive perception of police brutality in the racially varied areas of France’s largest cities.

Following the deployment of 2,000 police officers in the Paris region, as reported by the interior ministry on Wednesday, fireworks fizzed at police lines while a path of overturned cars burned in Nanterre’s Avenue Pablo Picasso just before midnight.

According to a police spokeswoman, there was turbulence in Amiens, Dijon, and the administrative region of Essonne in the south of the French capital, as well as in the northern city of Lille and the southern city of Toulouse.

At an 11:00 a.m. press conference, the Nanterre prosecutor is expected to provide an update on an ongoing investigation into Tuesday’s deadly shooting of the youngster. According to his office, President Emmanuel Macron has called a crisis meeting of the cabinet for Thursday.