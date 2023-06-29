UP Police catch 87 people for cheating on government exam with help of AI

According to sources, the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested 87 potential cheaters who took part in a government recruitment exam at locations throughout the state thanks to the usage of advanced AI-based face recognition software.

They claimed that while Lucknow had the most suspects arrested (11), two Delhi neighbouring districts, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad, also had 12 people arrested.

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) held a test on Tuesday to determine who would be hired as a Gramme Vkas Adhikari (Village Development Officer), and those caught using unfair means included ‘solvers,’ or dummy candidates, who fraudulently pretended to be actual applicants.

‘Under the guidance of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, all out efforts were made by UPSSSC to ensure purity and sanctity of the exam. A close watch and monitoring of the exam was done at UPSSSC level with live streaming of all exam-related activities at all the centres,’ a senior police officer said.

‘By using advanced Artificial Intelligence-based face recognition software and technology deployed by UPSSSC and with active support and help of Special Task Force and district as well as local police administration, as many as 87 ‘solvers’ (including a female) were caught on Tuesday,’ the officer said.

Maximum such suspects were held in Lucknow (11), followed by Banda (10), Aligarh (8), Kanpur (8), Varanasi (8), Ghaziabad (7), Gorakhpur (6), Azamgarh (5), Gautam Buddh Nagar (5), Mirzapur (5), Agra (4), Jhansi (4), Basti (2), and one each in Bareilly, Meerut, Prayagraj and Moradabad, according to police.

According to the police, appropriate legal action is being taken in each of these cases in the relevant districts, including the filing of FIRs on allegations of forgery, cheating, and unfair test practises.