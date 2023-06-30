Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold appreciated marginally in the Kerala market. Sovereing gold is trading at Rs 43,160, up by Rs 80 per 8 gram. Gold price declined in the last two days. The yellow metal suffered a loss of Rs 400 per 8 gram in last two days.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 57,962 per 10 gram, lower by Rs 52 or 0.09%.Silver futures were trading Rs 113 per kg or 0.16% lower at Rs 69,483. MCX was remained closed yesterday due to Bakrid.

Also Read: Indian economy suffered a loss of $1.9 billion due to internet shutdowns

On the Comex, Gold futures were trading at $1,915.70 per troy ounce, down $2.20 or 0.11% while Silver futures were trading at $22.795, down $0.003 or 0.1%.