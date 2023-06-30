Heavy rainfall in the Indian state of Uttarakhand triggers a massive landslide

Massive rainfall in Uttarakhand, India, has triggered a significant landslide in the Chamoli district, resulting in the partial destruction of a crucial section of National Highway 7 that leads to the pilgrimage site of Badrinath. This has left tourists stranded and blocked the route to Badrinath.

In Himachal Pradesh, flash floods and landslides have also occurred, causing massive landslides that blocked the Mandi-Kullu national highway. Around 200 individuals, mostly tourists, were stranded for hours in a 15-kilometer-long traffic jam.

As per a report from PTI news agency, Himachal Pradesh has recorded 19 deaths, 34 injuries, and three missing individuals due to rain-related incidents.

In response to the situation, the India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Uttarakhand, warning of the likelihood of heavy rainfall.

On June 29, Delhi experienced showers, leading to a drop in temperature. However, the rainfall also resulted in waterlogging in certain parts of the city, causing inconvenience for residents.

This year, the monsoon season has exhibited a different pattern across different regions of the country. It has covered over 80% of India, and noteworthy events have occurred, such as the simultaneous arrival of monsoon in Delhi and Mumbai on June 25, a phenomenon that hadn’t happened in 62 years.

Typically, Kerala receives monsoon showers by June 1, followed by Mumbai on June 11, and Delhi by June 27. According to Naresh Kumar, a senior scientist at the IMD, the monsoon is in its advanced and active stage, with clouds visible over Kokan, Goa, Central India, and Northeastern states.

The IMD scientist stated that there is a possibility of heavy rainfall in East and Northeast India over the next five days, as moisture-laden winds from the Bay of Bengal are expected to contribute to the rainfall.