Southwest monsoon set to cover remaining parts of country in next two days

Jun 30, 2023, 01:24 pm IST

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) updated that conditions are favourable for further advance of Southwest Monsoon into remaining parts of the country including parts of Rajasthan and Haryana and Punjab, during the next two days. The national weather agency said that northwest India is expected to experience light to moderate rainfall, ranging from fairly widespread to widespread, over the next three days.

IMD also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfalls in Konkan, Goa, Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh during next five days.

IMD has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfalls over Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar during next two days.

