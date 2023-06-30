Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher on June. BSE Sensex settled at 64,718.56, up by 803.14 points or 1.26%. NSE Nifty ended at 19,189, higher by 216.90 points or 1.14%.

About 1,865 shares advanced, 1,543 shares declined, and 132 shares remained unchanged. The biggest gainers were M&M, Infosys, IndusInd Bank, Hero MotoCorp and Sun Pharma. The top losers were Adani Ports, Divis Laboratories, Adani Enterprises, Apollo Hospitals and Bajaj Auto.

Also Read: Kia India recalls 30,297 units of Carens in India due to this reason

All the sectoral indices ended higher with Information Technology index up 2.5% and PSU Bank index up 2%. Auto, and capital goods indices rose nearly 2% each. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices gained 0.5% each.