Sue Johanson, the beloved Canadian broadcaster passes away at the age of 93

Sue Johanson, the beloved Canadian broadcaster, has passed away at the age of 93 in a long-term care home in Thornhill, Ontario. A representative confirmed the news to CBC.

In an interview with As It Happened, Sue’s granddaughter Jane Johanson described her as a trailblazing pioneer who defied conventions and rules, which was truly remarkable.

Jane also emphasized that Sue treated everyone with equal respect, never dismissing or judging anyone’s questions. She had a non-judgmental and non-condescending approach that made people feel like they had another mother or grandmother in Sue.

Born in Toronto, Sue married Ejnor Johanson, a Swedish-Canadian electrician, in 1953 and had three children named Carol, Eric, and Jane.

She gained fame as a sex educator and therapist, hosting her own show on rock radio station Q107 in the 1980s. Sue captivated a generation with her straightforward and practical sex advice. She was best known for hosting the Canadian call-in radio and television program called Sunday Night Sex Show, which led to a successful US spinoff called Talk Sex with Sue Johanson.

Sunday Night Sex Show premiered as a live call-in program on Toronto radio in 1984, and a television version aired on W Network from 1996 to 2005. The US spinoff, Talk Sex With Sue Johanson, ran from 2002 to 2008.

Sue also made appearances in two episodes of Degrassi Junior High and two episodes of Degrassi: The Next Generation, portraying the character of Dr. Sally, a radio host and sex educator based on her real-life persona.

In 2022, a documentary titled Sex with Sue was released, exploring various aspects of Sue Johanson’s life. It was directed by Canadian filmmaker Lisa Rideout.

Jane praised her mother for offering advice to callers on a wide range of topics, from using sex toys to spicing up relationships. Sue embraced people from all walks of life, regardless of their sexual preferences or identities, and Jane expressed immense pride in her mother’s inclusive approach.

According to Celebsmoney, an entertainment news outlet, Sue’s net worth as of 2021 ranged from $100,000 to $1 million.