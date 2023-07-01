Crunchy Joy: Indulge in Bread Bajji’s Irresistible Delights

Here’s a simple recipe to make bread bajji:

Ingredients:

– Bread slices

– Besan (gram flour) – 1 cup

– Rice flour – 2 tablespoons

– Red chili powder – 1 teaspoon

– Turmeric powder – 1/4 teaspoon

– Salt – to taste

– Water – as needed

– Oil – for deep frying

Instructions:

1. In a mixing bowl, combine besan, rice flour, red chili powder, turmeric powder, and salt.

2. Gradually add water to the bowl and whisk everything together to form a smooth batter. The consistency should be thick enough to coat the bread slices.

3. Cut the bread slices into desired shapes like squares or triangles.

4. Heat oil in a deep pan or kadai over medium heat.

5. Dip each bread slice into the batter, ensuring it is well coated on all sides.

6. Gently drop the coated bread slice into the hot oil and fry until it turns golden brown and crispy. Fry a few slices at a time, avoiding overcrowding the pan.

7. Once fried, remove the bread bajjis using a slotted spoon and place them on a kitchen towel to absorb excess oil.

8. Repeat the process with the remaining bread slices and batter.

9. Serve the bread bajjis hot with mint chutney, tomato ketchup, or any other dipping sauce of your choice.

Enjoy your crispy and delicious bread bajjis as a tea-time snack or as an appetizer during gatherings.