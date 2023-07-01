Heavy rains cause 9 deaths, Junagadh, Gujarat, receives 398 mm in day

An official reported on Saturday that several parts of Gujarat had recently seen heavy rainfall that had inundated low-lying areas of cities and villages and resembled flooding.

According to the official, teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) were sent to some of the worst-affected areas, including Kutch, Jamnagar, Junagadh, and Navsari.

Nine persons have died in rain-related accidents over the past two days, according the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC). 37 talukas in the state experienced more than 100 mm of rain in 30 hours, ending at 12 p.m. on Friday, as per data provided by the SEOC .

SEOC said that, Visavadar taluka in the Junagadh district had unusually severe rainfall of 398 mm over the course of a 24-hour period ending at 6am on Saturday. The worst-hit locations included Jamnagar taluka in Jamnagar district (269 mm), Kaprada in Valsad (247 mm), Anjar in Kutch (239 mm), and Khergam in Navsari (222 mm), according to the SEOC.

Authorities claim that numerous districts in the Saurashtra-Kutch and south Gujarat regions had very severe rains, which resulted in waterlogging in low-lying areas and flooded communities. Additionally, there were several waterlogged regions in Ahmedabad city, which caused major traffic congestion and inconvenienced commuters.

According to officials, various villages and towns in Junagadh, Jamnagar, Kutch, Valsad, Navsari, Mehsana, and Surat were also affected by flooding. Gandhidham railway station in Kutch was also submerged due to the district’s extremely severe rain.

Friday night, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel convened an emergency meeting with government representatives at the SEOC in Gandhinagar and gave them instructions to concentrate on rescue and relief efforts, including evacuating residents of low-lying districts.

Government announcement said, Patel spoke with the collectors of the districts of Junagadh and Kutch, who updated him on the rain situation, including waterlogging in villages in the Visavadar taluka and evacuation of residents along with other relief measures.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the state will have less intense rain on Saturday, and by Sunday, things should return to normal. However, the department issued a warning about isolated areas in the districts of north and south Gujarat and Saurashtra experiencing heavy rainfall until Sunday morning.

The IMD added that until Wednesday morning, various areas of the state may experience light to moderate rainfall.