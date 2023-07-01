Kottarakkara murder: Dr Vandana ‘s family approaches Kerala HC seeking CBI probe

Kollam: Weeks after the tragic death of Dr Vandana Das at a hospital in Kottarakkara, the family of the slain doctor has moved to Kerala High Court seeking a CBI investigation into the incident.

Vandana, a Kottayam native, was brutally stabbed to death by Sandeep, a patient, at Kottarakkara taluk hospital in Kollam district on May 10, 2023. Despite Kerala Government initiating a probe and taking action against the accused, the family has expressed concerns over whether Vandana was denied proper medical care following the incident.

Based on the petition filed by the family, the court has sent notices seeking explanations from the State government and Kerala Police. The family claims that Vandana reached the ambulance on foot after the attack and showed no major health concerns when they brought her for treatment at a private hospital nearby. The family doubts whether there was a delay in shifting her to Thiruvananthapuram for further treatment.

The family also questions why the police, doctors and other staff, who were present at the spot of the incident, failed to take the necessary steps to save Vandana. Further, the family is wary of the crime branch’s failure to expose whether there were shortcomings on the part of the policemen on duty at the hospital. Earlier, during National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma’s visit to Vandana’s house, the family had requested a CBI probe into the incident.