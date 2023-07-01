Monsoon Session of Parliament to be held from July 20 to August 11

New Delhi: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday announced that the monsoon session of Parliament will begin on July 20. The session is slated to continue till August 11, he said.

In a tweet Joshi today said, ‘Monsoon Session, 2023 of Parliament will commence from 20th July and continue till 11th August. Urge all parties to contribute towards productive discussions on Legislative Business and other items during the Monsoon Session’. Joshi said that there will be a total of 17 sittings in this session lasting 23 days. ‘I appeal to all parties to contribute constructively to the legislative and other business of Parliament during the session’, the union minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building on May 28. The government is expected to have significant legislative agenda for the session. Opposition parties are also gearing up to take on the government on a host of issues. The session is expected to be a stormy one as the Opposition parties were closing ranks to put up a united front against the Narendra Modi-led BJP in view of the Lok Sabha elections next year. Also, Parliament is meeting at a time Prime Minister Modi made a strong pitch for a Uniform Civil Code and amid moves to step up consultations on the issue.

During the session, the government is likely to bring a bill to replace the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance. The Ordinance effectively nullified the Supreme Court judgement that gave the Delhi government greater legislative and administrative control over ‘services’ matter. The National Research Foundation Bill, cleared by the Union Cabinet, is also likely to be introduced. The proposed foundation will be a new funding agency to bolster the country’s research competence in areas of science and technology.