Pakistani security forces killed six terrorists

According to the military’s media wing, Pakistani security forces killed at least six terrorists in two areas of the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced on Friday that an exchange of fire occurred between security forces and terrorists in the Manzai region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank district, killing three terrorists, according to The Express Tribune newspaper.

It further stated that weapons and ammunition were discovered from the killed terrorists who were actively participating in terror activities against security forces and were responsible for the killings of innocent citizens. Separately, three terrorists were killed by security personnel in the Razmak region of the North Waziristan district of the same province.

According to the ISPR, the area is currently being sanitised to ensure the removal of any remaining militants. The military’s operations are considered as critical in the ongoing battle to rid the region of the threat of terrorism.