Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s Adipurush witnesses a major drop when it comes to box office numbers

Adipurush, featuring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, has emerged as the most disappointing film of the year in terms of box office performance. Despite being made with a massive budget of Rs 500 crore, the movie directed by Om Raut has failed to make a mark at the box office, experiencing a significant drop in collections after two weeks.

According to reports, the film earned less than Rs 1 crore across India on Friday, with Thursday’s earnings approximately at Rs 90 lakh. The total collection of the movie now stands at Rs 282 crore, and it is struggling to reach the Rs 300 crore milestone at the domestic box office. Given the decline, it is likely that the movie will soon be removed from cinema screens.

Adipurush initially garnered attention with impressive numbers, crossing the Rs 375 crore mark worldwide within the first four days of release. However, considering the current figures and audience response, it appears unlikely that the movie will be able to recover.

The film was released on June 16 in multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Malayalam.

As an onscreen adaptation of Valmiki’s Ramayana, an ancient Hindu epic, this mega-budget production has faced significant backlash on various fronts. Audiences criticized the film for its controversial dialogues and the portrayal of deities. Moreover, the movie received heavy criticism for its subpar visual effects and CGI work in the mythological scenes. Following the film’s release, numerous prominent politicians and celebrities have expressed their displeasure with the movie.