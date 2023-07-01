This Gulf country ranked most peaceful country

Doha: Qatar has been ranked the most peaceful country in the Middle East and North Africa. The 17th edition of the Global Peace Index (GPI) 2023 revealed this. Qatar secured 21st rank in the world. It was at 23rd position earlier.

‘Qatar remains the most peaceful country in the region, a position it has held since 2008. It is the only country in the region to be ranked in the top 25 most peaceful countries globally. Qatar improved in overall peacefulness in 2023, driven by improvements in political instability, external conflicts fought and UN peacekeeping funding. The restoration of diplomatic relations in 2021 with Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt helped improve the internal political situation in Qatar. Relations have remained stable throughout 2022, resulting in a full-year improvement to political stability,’ GPI stated.

The Global Peace Index ranks 163 independent states and territories according to their level of peacefulness. It is published by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP). The ranking measures the state of peace across three domains: the level of Societal Safety and Security, the extent of Ongoing Domestic and International Conflict, and the degree of Militarisation.

In the MENA region, Kuwait placed second in the regional ranking and 35th globally, while Oman, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were in the top 5, while Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia made up the top 10. Yemen was the least peaceful country in the MENA region.

The index places Europe as the most peaceful region in the world. Europe has 7 of the 10 most peaceful countries. The other 3 most peaceful countries are in the Asia Pacific region.

Iceland is named as the most peaceful country in the world. Denmark is in the second sport. It is followed by Ireland, New Zealand, Austria, Singapore, Portugal, Slovenia, Japan and Switzerland.