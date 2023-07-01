WTT Contender Zagreb: India’s Manika Batra advances to pre-quarterfinal

Zagreb: In table tennis, India’s star player Manika Batra entered the pre-quarterfinal of the WTT Contender Zagreb. Manika Batra defeated Hana Arapovic of Croatia by ‘3-1’ in the first round. Manika will now face World ranked 11 Shin Yubin of Korea.

India’s women’s doubles pair of Diya Chitale and Sreeja Akula stormed into the semi-finals. They defeated Xin Ru Wong and Jian Zeng of Singapore by ‘3-2’. The Indian duo will face Suthasini Sawettabut and Orawan Paranang of Thailand.

Meanwhile, India’s Sutirtha-Ayhika Mukherjee lost to Croatia pair Mateja Jeger- Ivana Malobabic by ‘1-3’ in the women’s doubles. In the mixed doubles Indian pair of Manika and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran were defeated by South Korean duo Cho Seungmin and Lee Zion by 2-3.